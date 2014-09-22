Sept 22 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would
substantially reduce its capital expenditure to offset the
impact of higher production taxes introduced by the Ukrainian
government last month.
The company said on Monday that the additional taxation
costs amount to about 25 percent of its budgeted capital
expenditure programme in Ukraine for 2014.
JKX, which has most of its production assets in Ukraine and
Russia, said last month that it would take "operational and
financial measures" after Ukraine almost doubled its gas
production tax rate to 55 percent between Aug. 1 and the end of
the year.
The additional production tax costs due to the legislation
was $10 million for the five-month period from August to
December 2014, the company said.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)