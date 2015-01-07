(Adds comments by Regal Petroleum, updates share movement)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
Jan 7 Two British energy companies with
operations in Ukraine said their sales and investments in the
country would be hurt by the beleaguered nation's policies to
address its energy shortfall.
JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would suspend investments
in Ukraine and that its sales would fall further, due to
restrictions on selling gas to industrial clients and the
continuation of high taxes on production.
Regal Petroleum Plc, which gets all its revenue from
Ukraine, also blamed these regulation changes for its decision
to review investments in the country.
Shares in JKX, which gets most of its gas from Ukraine, fell
as much as 21 percent on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
Russia's Gazprom OAO cut gas deliveries to Ukraine
for six months last year before agreeing last month to resume
supplies until the end of the first quarter. Separatist fighting
in eastern Ukraine crippled coal supply, exacerbating its energy
supply worries.
In mid-2014, the country imposed rules mandating gas output
be supplied to the population rather than to industries and
almost doubled its tax on gas production to 55 percent. The
higher rate stays in effect this year as well.
Regal Petroleum, whose gas output accounts for 45 percent of
total production, said on Wednesday it expects gas prices to be
less than before the supply restrictions and that the higher tax
would likely "continue for the foreseeable future".
"The situation cannot exist over a long time because
otherwise Ukraine will find itself completely at the mercy of
the Russian gas suppliers, and all Russia needs to do is turn
the tap off to reduce Ukraine to a complete shivering wreck", a
JKX spokesman said.
U.S. energy major Chevron Corp said last month it
planned to withdraw from a $10 billion shale gas deal with Kiev.
JKX said on Wednesday 80 percent of its gas production last
month was sold to industrial customers and warned sales could
fall to less than half its production capacity if the supply
restrictions remained.
The company, which also operates in Russia, Hungary and
Slovakia, had cut its 2014 capital expenditure programme for
Ukraine in September.
Since then, the company's stock has lost almost
three-fourths of its value. They were trading down 7 percent at
12.32 pence at 13:38 GMT on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D'Souza)