Aug 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would
take "operational and financial measures" to protect its
interests after the Ukrainian government passed emergency
legislation that will increase oil and gas production taxes.
The company, which has most of its production assets in
Ukraine and Russia, said it was evaluating the impact of the
legislation on its investment programme.
JKX said the most significant tax increase would apply to
gas production, where the rate would approximately double to 55
percent between Aug. 1 and the end of the year.
The company gave no further details about the measures that
it plans to take.
JKX said in its half-yearly report on July 28 that its
operations in the region had not been affected by unrest in
Ukraine or the deterioration in relations between Ukraine and
Russia.
