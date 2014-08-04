* Company says to take "operational and financial measures"
Aug 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would
take "operational and financial measures" to protect its
interests in Ukraine after the introduction of emergency
legislation that will raise oil and gas production taxes.
Shares of JKX fell 13 percent in early trading to their
lowest in more than a decade. The stock was one of the top
percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.
Ukraine's parliament agreed last week to amend the 2014
budget to take account of falling revenue and release more funds
to finance a military conflict with pro-Russian separatists in
the east of the country.
An additional 1.5-percent personal income tax will be levied
until the end of the year to cover the military. Taxes were
raised on tobacco and mining, as well as the oil and gas sector.
Ukraine contributed 84 percent of JKX's revenue last year.
The company said the most significant tax increase would
apply to gas production, where the rate would almost double to
55 percent between Aug. 1 and the end of the year. Gas accounts
for more than 90 percent of JKX's reserves in Ukraine.
JKX, which has most of its production assets in Ukraine and
Russia, said it was evaluating the impact of the legislation on
its investment programme.
The company gave no further details about the measures that
it plans to take.
JKX said in its half-yearly report on July 28 that its
operations in the region had not been affected by unrest in
Ukraine or the deterioration in relations between Ukraine and
Russia.
Regal Petroleum Plc, an AIM-listed oil and gas
company with operations in Ukraine, said on Friday that the tax
increase would hurt its current financial year results and delay
its ability to commit to future capital investments in Ukraine
Shares of JKX were trading down 13 percent at 35.00 pence at
0755 GMT.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
