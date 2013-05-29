May 29 JKX Oil and Gas Plc, which is under pressure from its largest investor to replace its chief executive, urged its shareholders on Wednesday to support all resolutions at its annual general meeting.

The Eclairs Group, an investment vehicle of Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky who owns a 27 percent stake in JKX, recommended last week that shareholders vote against the re-election of Paul Davies as director at JKX's annual general meeting on June 5.

The move by Eclairs is "an opportunistic attempt to secure control of its assets and the benefits of action taken by the board without paying any premium to other shareholders," JKX said in a statement.

Shares in the Eastern Europe-focused energy group, which have lost about 45 percent of their value over the past year, closed at 59 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

The stock has gained about 5 percent since Eclairs made public its demand to replace Davies.