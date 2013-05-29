UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27
May 29 JKX Oil and Gas Plc, which is under pressure from its largest investor to replace its chief executive, urged its shareholders on Wednesday to support all resolutions at its annual general meeting.
The Eclairs Group, an investment vehicle of Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky who owns a 27 percent stake in JKX, recommended last week that shareholders vote against the re-election of Paul Davies as director at JKX's annual general meeting on June 5.
The move by Eclairs is "an opportunistic attempt to secure control of its assets and the benefits of action taken by the board without paying any premium to other shareholders," JKX said in a statement.
Shares in the Eastern Europe-focused energy group, which have lost about 45 percent of their value over the past year, closed at 59 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.
The stock has gained about 5 percent since Eclairs made public its demand to replace Davies.
March 10 The United States has launched a trade case accusing Chinese aluminium foil producers of dumping product and damaging its domestic industry, the first such case since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The move will intensify a trade spat brewing between the world's top two economies over farm policy, metal exports and livestock safety. Below is an overview of recent disputes: Commodity Involved Complaint Status
But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ