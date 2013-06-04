June 4 JKX Oil & Gas's largest investor,
controlled by Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, will be
allowed to attend the company's annual meeting on Wednesday
after a London court questioned JKX's right to ban the 27
percent shareholder.
Eclairs Group and Glengary Overseas Ltd, which controls
about 12 percent of JKX, were banned from the meeting after
recommending last month that shareholders vote against the
re-election of Chief Executive Paul Davies as a director.
Eclairs has called on fellow investors to remove Davies as
CEO, citing an 88 percent fall in the company's share price over
the past five years. However, Eclairs has said it has no plans
to take over the company.
Eclairs said on Tuesday the order had been issued on an
interim basis pending a full trial expected to begin next month.
The statement did not mention Glengary and attempts to reach
the company were not successful.