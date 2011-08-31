* H1 operating profit $32.9 mln vs $48.6 mln yr ago

* H1 production 9,476 boepd vs 11,689 boepd

* Expects Russia project on-stream by year-end

Aug 31 London-listed oil and gas producer JKX Oil & Gas posted a 32 percent drop in first-half operating profit, weighed down mainly by higher taxes in Ukraine, and said it expected to bring a key project in Russia on stream for production by year-end.

JKX, whose main assets are in Ukraine and Russia, also scrapped its interim dividend, citing higher project costs in Russia and higher taxes in Ukraine. It paid a dividend of 2.4 pence last year.

The company said the start of production at the Russian project was postponed mainly due to delays in equipment deliveries.

The explorer also expects full-year earnings to be in line with expectations and said it would continue to seek acquisition opportunities in its core central and east European areas, especially Ukraine.

For January-June, JKX reported an operating profit of $32.9 million, compared with $48.6 million a year ago. Production-based taxes rose to $33 million from $2.6 million last year.

Average production fell to 9,476 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 11,689 boepd, hurt mainly by lower output from Ukraine.

The company's shares, which have shed about 41 percent in value since it said in March that its key gas project in Russia would be delayed by around three months, closed at 196.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 327.5 million pounds ($533 million). ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)