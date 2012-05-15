May 15 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it started commercial gas delivery from the its Koshekhablskoye field in southern Russia, and the company was awarded another exploration licence in the country.

Commissioning of the Koshekhablskoye processing plant was completed in the first quarter of the year, with gas flowing to the Gazprom network since mid-April, the company said.

For the first quarter, the oil and gas producer reported an 18 percent fall in production to 7,330 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), but forecast a ramp-up in production to about 8,500 boepd for the second quarter.

"We continue to benefit from buoyant oil, gas and LPG prices in Ukraine and anticipate improving revenue in the second quarter with increased production from Hungary and the addition of production from Russia," Chief Executive Paul Davies said.

JKX - which has most of its assets in Russia and Ukraine - said a significant part of the Giorgievskoye exploration licence awarded to it in Adygea in southern Russia was adjacent to the Koshekhablskoye field.

"(The licence award) not only has the potential to increase our reserves base but allows us to move forward on development plans for the whole of the Koshekhablskoye field immediately," Davies said.

JKX's shares were up 3 percent at 116.25 pence at 0722 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)