March 28 JKX Oil & Gas reported a lower full-year operating profit hurt by higher taxes in Ukraine, and the London-listed oil and gas producer said it would not recommend a final dividend for the year, sending its shares down 7 percent.

Last year, the company -- which has most of its assets in Russia and Ukraine -- scrapped its interim dividend as higher taxes in Ukraine and costs associated with a delay in starting a key Russian project hurt results.

"These pressures continue. ...we will need the rest of this year to pay down our existing short-term borrowings, reshape the balance sheet and provide a greater element of liquidity to our operations," the company said in a statement.

The company also said it had cut capital expenditures this year to $60 million from the $162 million it spent last year.

"We've come to the end of a very capital intensive period where we've really been investing quite heavily, particularly in Russia, and...this year is, in relative terms, a year of consolidation...," Chief Executive Paul Davies told Reuters.

For the year, JKX -- which also has interests in Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia -- reported an operating profit of $82.1 million, down from $95 million last year.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $236.9 million as a fall in production was more than offset by high oil and natural gas prices.

The new tax code in Ukraine increased the company's production-based taxes by $61.9 million to $67.1 million.

Average production fell 12 percent to 9,045 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 10,324 boepd last year.

However, the company said it expected an increase in production volumes in 2012 as Russian gas production begins in the second quarter, with its delayed Koshekhablskoye gas field facility now complete.

The company's shares, which have gained 35 percent so far this year, were trading down 7 percent at 170.803 pence at 0754 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.