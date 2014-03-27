GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
March 27 London-listed oil and gas producer JKX Oil & Gas Plc said operations continued without disruption in Ukraine and Russia, where the company has its primary production assets.
JKX said it expected gas realisations to remain stable in Ukraine and to rise in Russia.
Profit from operations after exceptional items jumped to $9.2 million for the year ended Dec 31 from $5.8 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 11 percent to $180.7 million.
Average production increased 18 percent to 9,731 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to a more than $800 million Sinopec oil terminal development in Indonesia.
