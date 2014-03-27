March 27 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc

* Jkx oil & gas plc final results

* Revenue: $180.7m (2012: $202.9m)

* Capital expenditure: $64.4m (2012: $67.3m)

* Average production up 18% to 9,731 boepd (2012: 8,281boepd)

* Fully funded development programmes in ukraine and russia through 2014

* We are forecasting continued growth of production through 2014 with an increased contribution from ukraine where gas realisations are expected to remain strong

* Jkx has operations in both russia and ukraine our activities in both countries continue without disruption