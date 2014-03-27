UPDATE 1-Russia's rising birth rate gives new life to healthcare providers
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
March 27 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc
* Fy revenue fell 10.9 percent to 180.7 million usd
* Jkx oil & gas plc final results
* Revenue: $180.7m (2012: $202.9m)
* Capital expenditure: $64.4m (2012: $67.3m)
* Average production up 18% to 9,731 boepd (2012: 8,281boepd)
* Fully funded development programmes in ukraine and russia through 2014
* We are forecasting continued growth of production through 2014 with an increased contribution from ukraine where gas realisations are expected to remain strong
* Jkx has operations in both russia and ukraine our activities in both countries continue without disruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 30 Close Brothers 20
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's MD Medical Group said on Monday it plans to more than double investments this year to ramp up its network of clinics and hospitals after 2016 net profit jumped 29 percent.