May 13 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* Court of appeal has today ruled that restriction notices served by JKX on Eclairs Group Limited and Glengary Overseas Limited and their nominees on 31 May 2013 were valid

* Court dismissed cross-appeals brought by Eclairs.

* Eclairs and Glengary have been given permission to appeal to Supreme Court limited to issue of board's purpose

* Pending hearing of that appeal, current arrangements concerning counting of Eclairs' and Glengary's votes remain in place.

* High court had also held that board had reasonable cause to believe that information provided by Eclairs and Glengary in response to requests from JKX was false or materially inaccurate