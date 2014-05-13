May 13 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :
* Court of appeal has today ruled that restriction notices
served by JKX on Eclairs Group Limited and Glengary Overseas
Limited and their nominees on 31 May 2013 were valid
* Court dismissed cross-appeals brought by Eclairs.
* Eclairs and Glengary have been given permission to appeal
to Supreme Court limited to issue of board's purpose
* Pending hearing of that appeal, current arrangements
concerning counting of Eclairs' and Glengary's votes remain in
place.
* High court had also held that board had reasonable cause
to believe that information provided by Eclairs and Glengary in
response to requests from JKX was false or materially inaccurate
