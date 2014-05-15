May 15 JKX Oil & Gas Plc

* Q1 of year has seen start-up of production on Elizavetovskoye field in Ukraine with excellent results from first two carbonate wells

* In Russia, production is constrained to around 80% of base capacity by tubing issues in two wells which will be rectified as soon as a suitable rig is mobilised

* Oil, gas and lpg prices in Ukraine remain strong, although gas realisations have been affected by devaluation of Ukrainian Hrivnya in period

* Gas production (mmcfd) 55.2 in Q1

* Production (boepd) at 10,235 for Q1 ending 31 march 2014

* Anticipate gas realisations in Russia to move slightly higher after mid-year

* Despite difficult political situation in east of country, our operations and commercial activity in Ukraine continue to be unaffected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: