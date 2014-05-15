May 15 JKX Oil & Gas Plc
* Q1 of year has seen start-up of production on
Elizavetovskoye field in Ukraine with excellent results from
first two carbonate wells
* In Russia, production is constrained to around 80% of base
capacity by tubing issues in two wells which will be rectified
as soon as a suitable rig is mobilised
* Oil, gas and lpg prices in Ukraine remain strong, although
gas realisations have been affected by devaluation of Ukrainian
Hrivnya in period
* Gas production (mmcfd) 55.2 in Q1
* Production (boepd) at 10,235 for Q1 ending 31 march 2014
* Anticipate gas realisations in Russia to move slightly
higher after mid-year
* Despite difficult political situation in east of country,
our operations and commercial activity in Ukraine continue to be
unaffected
