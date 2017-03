Sept 22 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* Ukrainian emergency legislation: impact on JKX investment programme

* Legislation imposes a substantial increase in production taxes for five-month period from August to December 2014

* Board has concluded that it will need to reduce capital expenditure to offset additional production tax costs of approximately $10 million in period

* Additional taxation costs amount to approximately 25 pct of company's budgeted capital expenditure programme in Ukraine for 2014