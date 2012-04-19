HONG KONG, April 19 Property brokerage Jones
Lang LaSalle said on Thursday that it is assisting
Macau's anti-graft body with inquiries into the new corruption
case involving jailed former government official Ao Man-long.
The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) is the government
entity charged with fighting corruption in the former Portuguese
colony.
"Jones Lang LaSalle are currently assisting CCAC with
its inquiries, we prefer not to comment further at this stage,"
Jo Soo, head of marketing for Hong Kong and Macau, said in an
email.
Ao, currently serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for taking
bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine
fresh charges of alleged corruption.
The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday that Jones
Lang LaSalle was named in court in connection with the Ao case.
