(Updates with detail on court case and La Scala development)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, April 19 Property brokerage Jones
Lang LaSalle said on Thursday that it is assisting
Macau's anti-graft body with inquiries into a new corruption
case involving jailed former government official Ao Man-long.
The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) is the government
entity charged with fighting corruption in the former Portuguese
colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1999.
"Jones Lang LaSalle are currently assisting (the) CCAC with
its inquiries. We prefer not to comment further at this stage,"
Jo Soo, head of marketing for Hong Kong and Macau, said in an
email.
Ao, currently serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for taking
bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine
fresh corruption charges. He was previously secretary for
transport and public works.
The South China Morning Post said on Thursday that Jones
Lang LaSalle was named in court in connection with the Ao case,
helping to submit the winning bid from a company called Moon
Ocean on five plots of land near Macau International Airport.
There was no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of Jones Lang
LaSalle in the report.
Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau, chairman of Hong Kong-based
property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, has been
requested to appear as a witness in Ao's latest trial and has
denied any wrongdoing.
Another high-profile Hong Kong businessman, Steven Lo,
chairman of BMA Investment and South China Football Club, has
also been named as a co-owner with Lau of an unnamed company
that bid for the land.
Chinese Estates now owns 100 percent of Moon Ocean, which is
developing the five plots into a high-end residential property
project, La Scala, that was offered for sale last month.
Chinese Estates stressed on Thursday evening in a filing to
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that Lau previously had no interest
in Moon Ocean before it bought 70 percent from an independent
company, Easy Action, in 2005, and the remaining 30 percent from
another independent entity, Best Express Holdings, in 2011.
Jones Lang LaSalle declined to comment on whether it had
represented Moon Ocean in the initial purchase, citing the
ongoing investigation.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Nick Macfie)