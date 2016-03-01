WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
March 1 LaSalle Investment Management, owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, hired Mike Pashley and Ali Imraan for its debt investment & special situations team.
Pashley will be regional director and Ali Imraan national director, and both will report to Amy Aznar, head of debt and special situations.
Pashley was previously European finance director at ARES European real estate platform, while Imraan worked with the asset backed finance team at the Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.