LONDON, Sept 18 British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to build a 400 million pounds ($632 million) engine plant in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

The report, citing a source with knowledge of the company's plans, said the factory would be built in Wolverhampton, central England, and create some 2,000 jobs.

It added Britain's coalition government had offered around 10 million pounds of support for the plant.

JLR, a unit of India's Tata Motors , could make an announcement as early as Monday in conjunction with British business secretary Vince Cable, the report added.

JLR was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Hulmes)