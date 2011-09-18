LONDON, Sept 18 British luxury automaker Jaguar
Land Rover is set to build a 400 million pounds ($632 million)
engine plant in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper.
The report, citing a source with knowledge of the company's
plans, said the factory would be built in Wolverhampton, central
England, and create some 2,000 jobs.
It added Britain's coalition government had offered around
10 million pounds of support for the plant.
JLR, a unit of India's Tata Motors , could make an
announcement as early as Monday in conjunction with British
business secretary Vince Cable, the report added.
JLR was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Hulmes)