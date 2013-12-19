LONDON Dec 19 Britain's regulator fined
insurance broker JLT Specialty (JLTSL), a unit of Jardine Lloyd
Thompson, over 1.8 million pounds ($2.95 million) for an
"unacceptable" approach to bribery and corruption risks from
overseas payments.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday JLTSL
failed to conduct proper due diligence before entering into
relationships with partners in other countries who helped the
broker secure new business between 2009 and 2012.
The regulator said that during this period, JLTSL received
almost 20.7 million pounds in gross commission from business
provided by so-called overseas introducers, and paid them over
11.7 million pounds in return.
"These failings are unacceptable given JLTSL actually had
the checks in place to manage risk, but didn't use them
effectively, despite being warned by the FCA that they needed to
up their game," said Tracey McDermott, the FCA's head of
enforcement and financial crime.
The FCA said JLTSL had failed to respond adequately to
numerous warnings.
However, the regulator noted it had found no evidence to
suggest JLTSL permitted or intended to permit any illicit
payment or inducement to any overseas introducer in the period.
JLTSL said in a statement it had now put in place updated
policies that have been confirmed by the FCA as being
appropriate.