Aug 23 J.M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to a drop in demand for its pet food brands such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix.

However, net income rose to $170 million, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31 from $136.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.82 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)