BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 J.M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to a drop in demand for its pet food brands such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix.
However, net income rose to $170 million, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31 from $136.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.82 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.