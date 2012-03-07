* Net profit down 3 pct at 85 mln euros vs f'cast 100 mln
* 2011 profit still up 21 pct at 340 mln euros
* Strong growth to continue in Poland
(Recasts with 2012 outlook)
LISBON, March 7 Portuguese retailer
Jeronimo Martins expects double-digit sales growth this
year, led by its Polish operation, while its market share in
recession-hit Portugal should rise, the company said after
posting an unexpected drop in quarterly profit.
Despite the 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on
the back of higher income tax and costs, the company's profit
for the whole of last year rose 21 percent to 340 million euros
thanks to a 13 percent growth in sales.
Jeronimo's shares fell 3.3 percent to 13.16 euros in early
trading on Wednesday after the quarterly profit disappointed.
"We expect 2012 to be another good year, driven by the
strong growth of Biedronka in Poland. We expect net group sales
to increase in double digits (at constant exchange rates) and
EBITDA to grow ahead of sales," Jeronimo said in a statement.
It said it expected the Biedronka discount chain -- Poland's
largest food retailer -- to increase earnings above sales this
year.
"In Portugal our main targets are to increase market share
whilst trying to protect profitability. We recognise the
difficult macroeconomic environment. We are convinced of the
strength of our quality and value propositions," it said.
Sales in Portugal last year increased 4 percent despite the
country's debt crisis and recession.
Net profit in the fourth quarter fell to 85 million euros
($111.5 million) compared with an average forecast of 100
million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Income tax paid by the company nearly doubled from a year
earlier to 40 million euros. Operating costs and the cost of
sales also increased, weighing on the results.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent to 194 million euros.
Analysts had forecast on average EBITDA of 201 million. Sales
rose nearly 7 percent in the quarter from a year ago.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)