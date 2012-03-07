* Net profit down 3 pct at 85 mln euros vs f'cast 100 mln

* 2011 profit still up 21 pct at 340 mln euros

* Strong growth to continue in Poland (Recasts with 2012 outlook)

LISBON, March 7 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins expects double-digit sales growth this year, led by its Polish operation, while its market share in recession-hit Portugal should rise, the company said after posting an unexpected drop in quarterly profit.

Despite the 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of higher income tax and costs, the company's profit for the whole of last year rose 21 percent to 340 million euros thanks to a 13 percent growth in sales.

Jeronimo's shares fell 3.3 percent to 13.16 euros in early trading on Wednesday after the quarterly profit disappointed.

"We expect 2012 to be another good year, driven by the strong growth of Biedronka in Poland. We expect net group sales to increase in double digits (at constant exchange rates) and EBITDA to grow ahead of sales," Jeronimo said in a statement.

It said it expected the Biedronka discount chain -- Poland's largest food retailer -- to increase earnings above sales this year.

"In Portugal our main targets are to increase market share whilst trying to protect profitability. We recognise the difficult macroeconomic environment. We are convinced of the strength of our quality and value propositions," it said.

Sales in Portugal last year increased 4 percent despite the country's debt crisis and recession.

Net profit in the fourth quarter fell to 85 million euros ($111.5 million) compared with an average forecast of 100 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Income tax paid by the company nearly doubled from a year earlier to 40 million euros. Operating costs and the cost of sales also increased, weighing on the results.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent to 194 million euros. Analysts had forecast on average EBITDA of 201 million. Sales rose nearly 7 percent in the quarter from a year ago. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)