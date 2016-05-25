May 25 JMC Electronics :

* Says it to issue 10 million new shares at T$30 per share

* Says 1.5 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 8.5 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zDVn

