Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 JMC Steel Group Inc on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes in a reopening of an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
JP Morgan and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JMC STEEL GROUP INC AMT $150 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.25 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.466 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 669 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.