UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
NEW YORK, June 3 J M Smucker Co will increase most packaged coffee prices in the United States by an average of 9 percent following the near doubling in arabica prices since the start of the year, it said on Tuesday.
The move by Smucker, which is considered a trend setter by the industry, is likely to trigger price hikes by other major coffee roasters as they seek to protect profits from the soaring bean prices.
Arabica prices have nearly doubled this year and hit their highest price in more than two years in April on concerns that Brazil's worst drought in decades would damage crops in the world's biggest producer. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clear clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.