By Marcy Nicholson and Mihir Dalal

NEW YORK/BANGALORE, Aug 16 Top U.S. packaged coffee maker J M Smucker Co ( SJM.N ) on Tuesday cut coffee prices by 6 percent for most of its brands, including its flagship Folgers, the first major roaster to do so after 15 months of hikes, putting pressure on its rivals to follow suit.

Arabica coffee futures KCc2 trading on ICE soared to a 34-year high in May at $3.0890 per lb, more than doubling during a steady, 11-month rally. Prices soared on a combination of tight supplies of washed arabica beans and speculative buying.

The market has since dropped around 20 percent, with the December contract down 1 cent at $2.4840 per lb at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT).

Smucker, is the trendsetter for coffee list prices, and raised its prices four times between May 2010 and May 2011, increasing its costs to shoppers by a total of 38 percent.

FACTBOX on recent coffee price history [ID:nL3E7GO1RJ]

Smucker's price cut includes the Dunkin' Donuts branded coffee it is licensed to sell in retail stores. This move comes after Dunkin Donuts ( DNKN.O ), which went public in July, said it planned to raise its coffee prices at its stores earlier this month.

The rising costs led companies across the board, such as Starbucks ( SBUX.O ), Green Mountain Coffee GMCR.O and Nestle's NESN.VX premium portioned coffee brand Nespresso to pass on the costs to shoppers, as well as smaller roasters.

With U.S. shoppers facing high fuel costs and food prices amid recent talk of a the possibility of a "double-dip" recession, Smucker's move will pressure rivals such as Kraft's KFT.N Maxwell House to cut their prices.

A Kraft spokeswoman said the company did not have anything to announce on Tuesday.

Kraft, which owns famous brands including Maxwell House, most recently raised its prices in May with its fourth increase within the year, bringing its total rise in list prices during this time to a total of roughly 56 percent.

Shares of Smucker, which reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, were down 1.2 percent to $75.00 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore, additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)