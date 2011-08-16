* Smucker's move to put pressure on rivals to cut prices
* Smucker's first to cut prices after series of increases
By Marcy Nicholson and Mihir Dalal
NEW YORK/BANGALORE, Aug 16 Top U.S. packaged
coffee maker J M Smucker Co (SJM.N) on Tuesday cut coffee
prices by 6 percent for most of its brands, including its
flagship Folgers, the first major roaster to do so after 15
months of hikes, putting pressure on its rivals to follow
suit.
Arabica coffee futures KCc2 trading on ICE soared to a
34-year high in May at $3.0890 per lb, more than doubling
during a steady, 11-month rally. Prices soared on a combination
of tight supplies of washed arabica beans and speculative
buying.
The market has since dropped around 20 percent, with the
December contract down 1 cent at $2.4840 per lb at 10:24 a.m.
EDT (1424 GMT).
Smucker, is the trendsetter for coffee list prices, and
raised its prices four times between May 2010 and May 2011,
increasing its costs to shoppers by a total of 38 percent.
Smucker's price cut includes the Dunkin' Donuts branded
coffee it is licensed to sell in retail stores. This move comes
after Dunkin Donuts (DNKN.O), which went public in July, said
it planned to raise its coffee prices at its stores earlier
this month.
The rising costs led companies across the board, such as
Starbucks (SBUX.O), Green Mountain Coffee GMCR.O and Nestle's
NESN.VX premium portioned coffee brand Nespresso to pass on
the costs to shoppers, as well as smaller roasters.
With U.S. shoppers facing high fuel costs and food prices
amid recent talk of a the possibility of a "double-dip"
recession, Smucker's move will pressure rivals such as Kraft's
KFT.N Maxwell House to cut their prices.
A Kraft spokeswoman said the company did not have anything
to announce on Tuesday.
Kraft, which owns famous brands including Maxwell House,
most recently raised its prices in May with its fourth increase
within the year, bringing its total rise in list prices during
this time to a total of roughly 56 percent.
Shares of Smucker, which reports its first-quarter earnings
on Thursday, were down 1.2 percent to $75.00 on Tuesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange.
