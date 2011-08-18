* Q1 adj EPS $1.12 vs est $1.09

* Sales $1.19 bln vs $1.25 bln

* Cuts FY12 sales outlook to below growth of 20 pct

* Keeps FY12 EPS outlook $5.00-$5.15 excl items

* Shares trading flat before the bell (Rewrites throughout, adds details on volumes)

By Mihir Dalal

BANGALORE, Aug 18 JM Smucker lowered its sales outlook for the year as the top U.S. packaged coffee maker cut prices in a move to win back customers for its brands including Folgers.

On Tuesday, Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter, Crisco oils and Pillsbury, cut coffee prices by 6 percent, after a long-awaited fall in coffee costs.

The company, which is also a licensee of Dunkin' Donuts, had earlier raised prices by 38 percent between May 2010 and May 2011. This hurt demand in its latest quarter when coffee volumes fell 8 percent.

Demand also fell for most of its non-coffee brands, resulting in weak quarterly sales. Volumes declined 4 percent for Jif and 6 percent for Crisco.

U.S. shoppers have been hurt by high oil and food prices and the economic environment has worsened recently with increased talk of a "double-dip" recession after Standard & Poor's cut the United States's debt rating.

However, Smucker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept its full-year earnings outlook, as it stands to benefit from the decline in coffee costs.

Arabica futures in New York KCc2 -- which had more than doubled in less than a year -- are down 20 percent since touching 34-year highs in early May.

Smucker's adjusted first-quarter profit of $1.12 per share, topped analysts' expectations of $1.09 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $1.19 billion, but missed estimates of $1.25 billion.

The company expects 2012 net sales to rise less than its previous target of 20 percent. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Viraj Nair)