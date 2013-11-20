Nov 20 J. M. Smucker Co :
* The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2014 second quarter
results
* Sees FY 2014 sales down about 2 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.46
* Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.72 to $5.82
excluding items
* Qtrly earnings per share excluding special project costs $
1.52
* Qtrly net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.63 billion
* Says 2014 net sales prior forecast was decrease of 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $1.61 billion
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $5.83
* Overall commodity costs were lower during Q2 2014, compared
to the second
quarter of 2013, due primarily to green coffee"
* Expects segment profit growth in the back half of its fiscal
year as lower
peanut costs are realized and manufacturing costs decrease
* Lower Q2 sales due to impact of a 4 percent reduction in net
price
realization reflecting price declines taken over the past
twelve months
* Says favorable sales mix contributed 1 percent to net sales
in the second
quarter of 2014
