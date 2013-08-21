Aug 21 J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower coffee and peanut costs.

Net income rose 14 percent to $126.6 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $110.9 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.24 per share.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $1.35 billion in the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.