Nov 20 J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said quarterly sales fell 4 percent, hurt by volume declines for its flour and canned milk.

Net sales fell to $1.56 billion in the second quarter ended Oct. 31, from $1.63 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)