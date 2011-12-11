Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK Dec 11 Investors could reap a total return of nearly 15 percent next year on shares of J.M. Smucker Co(SJM.N) which is benefiting from moderating raw materials costs, Barron's said in its Dec 12 edition.
Smucker's shares have risen 18 percent over the past year, versus a 2.3 percent gain in the S&P 500, despite a challenging environment for the packaged foods maker.
The shares still look undervalued for a company that has a history of rising dividends and strong earnings, Barron's financial newspaper said.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; editing by Gunna Dickson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.