Oct 14 JM Smucker Co ( SJM.N ) on Thursday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JM SMUCKER CO AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.808 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.523 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS