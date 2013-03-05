March 4 Johnson & Johnson said U.S.
health regulators denied approval to an expanded use of its
blood thinner, Xarelto, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and
strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.
The drug, which J&J has developed in partnership with German
drugmaker Bayer AG, was earlier denied approval in
June for the same use, as a panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration raised concerns about missing trial data and
bleeding risks.
In response to this, J&J submitted to the FDA additional
data that showed the benefits and risks of Xarelto in patients
who had withdrawn from the study.
"While we saw an increase in major bleeding, there was no
increase in fatal bleeding," said Dr. Christopher Nessel, Vice
President at Janssen, a unit of J&J.
Xarelto is already approved for six other uses, including
reducing the risk of blood clots in patients who have had hip
and knee replacement surgery, and to prevent strokes among
people with a type of irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
J&J said on Monday it was evaluating the rejection letter
issued by the FDA.