BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Johnson & Johnson has named Chief Executive Alex Gorsky as the chairman of its board of directors, effective Dec. 28, replacing current chairman Bill Weldon, the company said on Friday.
Gorsky, a former vice chairman of the diversified healthcare company, became chief executive on April 26, replacing Weldon, who had served as CEO for a decade. But Weldon had retained his role as chairman, as the company continued attempts to fix manufacturing problems that have sparked recalls of Tylenol and many other over-the-counter consumer brands during the past three years.
J&J said in a release that Weldon, who has been with the company for 41 years, will retire from Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter of 2013.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.