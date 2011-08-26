* Nucynta ER is the extended release version of Nucynta

Aug 26 Johnson and Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals got U.S. regulatory approval to market its oral pain drug Nucynta ER for moderate to severe chronic pain when an opioid analgesic is needed for extended use.

Nucynta ER is an extended-release version of the company's already approved pain drug Nucynta.

The drug has been approved along with a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy, also known as REMS, to educate prescribers about the potential for abuse, misuse, overdose and addiction from exposure to the drug.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Pain Foundation suggests that more than 42 million Americans age 20 and over suffer from chronic pain, the company said in a statement.

