By David Ingram and Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Nov 4 In one of the largest health
care fraud settlements in U.S. history, Johnson & Johnson
will pay $2.2 billion to end civil and criminal
investigations into kickbacks to pharmacists and the marketing
of pharmaceuticals for off-label uses, U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder said on Monday.
The resolution of the long-running case covers the marketing
of the anti-psychotic drugs Risperdal and Invega and the heart
drug Natrecor over several years.
From 1999 through 2005, J&J and its subsidiary Janssen
Pharmaceuticals Inc promoted Risperdal for unapproved uses,
including controlling aggression and anxiety in elderly dementia
patients and treating behavioral disturbances in children and in
individuals with disabilities, according to the complaint.
The off-label marketing cost U.S. government insurance
programs hundreds of millions of dollars in uncovered claims,
the complaint said.
Under the settlement, Janssen will plead guilty to a single
misdemeanor violation for its promotion of Rispersdal.
Meanwhile, the company paid millions of dollars in kickbacks
to Omnicare Inc, the nation's largest pharmacy
specializing in dispensing drugs to nursing home patients, under
various guises including "educational funding."
Johnson & Johnson's conduct "recklessly put at risk" the
health of children, dementia patients and others to whom the
drug was prescribed at a time it was only approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration to treat schizophrenia, Holder
said.
Janssen's sales representatives "aggressively" promoted
Risperdal to doctors and other prescribers who treated elderly
dementia patients, and through a special "ElderCare sales force"
targeted nursing home operators.
"The company also provided incentives for off-label
promotion" and based sales representatives' bonuses on total
sales, not just sales for FDA-approved uses, the DOJ said.
Under FDA regulations, doctors may prescribe drugs for
unapproved, or off-label, use. But pharmaceutical companies are
allowed to market their drugs in the United States only for
FDA-approved uses.
The FDA said it had delivered repeated warnings to Janssen
about "misleading marketing messages" to doctors, and later
initiated a criminal complaint.
"Our investigators devoted considerable time and resources
to this case, to help ensure that pharmaceutical companies do
not mislead healthcare providers and the general public," John
Roth, director of the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations,
said in a statement.
As part of the settlement, Justice Department lawyers filed
a civil complaint against Johnson & Johnson in U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Monday.
Johnson & Johnson said that the settlement of "the civil
allegations is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing,
and the company expressly denies the government's civil
allegations."
Monday's settlement also resolved allegations that J&J and a
subsidiary, Scios Inc., marketed Natrecor for off-label uses not
approved by the FDA and not covered by federal healthcare
programs.
J&J disclosed in a securities filing in 2011 it had reached
an agreement to resolve criminal penalties related to the
promotion of Risperdal, which was once one of the company's
biggest sellers, but that certain issues remained open.
The company on Monday said no additional charges will be
recorded to earnings in connection with the settlement. J&J
shares were down about 0.9 percent in midday trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
"We reached closure on complex legal matters spanning almost
a decade," said Michael Ullmann, general counsel of Johnson &
Johnson.
Most large drugmakers have had to pay major fines to the
U.S. government and various states over the past decade for
alleged improper marketing of their medicines.
Pfizer Inc in 2010 agreed to pay $2.3 billion to
settle allegations it improperly marketed 13 drugs, including
kickbacks to healthcare providers.
Last year, Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc agreed to
pay $3 billion to resolve criminal charges that it improperly
targeted its Paxil depression treatment to children, sold its
Wellbutrin antidepressant for unapproved uses and failed to
inform U.S. regulators of safety risks seen with its Avandia
diabetes drug.
Glaxo is now under the microscope of Chinese police, who in
recent months alleged it has participated in a widespread
bribery and corruption scheme in which the company used travel
agencies to funnel illegal payments to doctors and government
officials to bolster drug sales.
Other drugmakers this year have also come under scrutiny in
China, both for marketing practices and drug prices, but Glaxo
has suffered the most damage from the scandal as many Chinese
doctors have shunned its sale representatives. Glaxo's drug
sales in China plunged 61 percent in the third quarter.