Jan 16 Here is summary of major company job cuts announced and planned around Europe in the past month as economic worries have spread, including jobs at risk at UK retailer HMV : * FINANCIAL: TOTAL Santander 3,000 TOTAL 3,000 * AUTOS Renault 7,500** Honda 800 TOTAL 8,300 * OTHER HMV 4,123* SKF 2,500 Jessops 1,370 Air Berlin 900 TOTAL 8,893 GRAND TOTAL 20,193 PREVIOUS MONTH (Dec 2012) 30,806 NOTES: * HMV goes into administration, putting many of its 4,123 jobs at risk. ** Renault aims to cut 7,500 jobs by 2016 (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Greg Mahlich)