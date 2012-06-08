June 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has seen 30 to 32 companies file confidentially since
the JOBS Act was passed in late March, SEC attorney Jennifer
Zepralka said on Friday.
The confidential filing rules allow companies with less than
$1 billion in annual revenue to submit registration paperwork
for initial public offerings in private. The paperwork isn't
seen by outsiders until 21 days before the company's roadshow,
used to market IPO shares to investors.
The rule is seen as attractive to companies because they can
resolve regulatory issues behind closed doors and, if need be,
withdraw an offering without the stigma attached to it.
LegalZoom Inc, an online legal document preparation
service, first filed for an IPO confidentially before publicly
filing its registration statement in May.
Zepralka spoke at a meeting of the SEC's Advisory Committee
on Small and Emerging Companies in Washington, which was also
webcast.
