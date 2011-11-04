HONG KONG Nov 4 Cary Lam quit the security of a
permanent job in the IT industry after eight years for a better
opportunity that until recently, was a rarity across most of
Asia: a temporary one-year contract offer.
With the move, Lam, 37, joined the growing ranks of workers
in Asia willing to turn their backs on the stability of a
permanent "iron rice bowl" post for the uncertainty of contract
employment -- with the added bonus of more exhilarating work and
a chance to build their careers.
"In my mind, there's not much of a difference between
permanent and contract jobs. It's not about security, it's about
the overhead in changing jobs," said Lam, an HSBC
project manager, adding that his job decision hinged on the
nature of the position and the company, rather than its shelf
life.
Contract employment in the professional sector is growing
across Asia, and recruiters from Beijing to Singapore say that a
more eager workforce paired with mounting demand from employers
for short term labor is giving companies and workers in the
region an increasingly competitive edge in the global
professional job scene.
Temporary jobs in East Asia cities are starting to attract
more candidates for more project-based offers, sweetened by the
esteem of working for big multinational names.
"There's a cultural cringe that is slowing it down ... but
over time, it will become accepted," said Andrew Banks, founder
and chairman of HR and recruitment firm Talent2 .
According to Korea Labor Institute statistics as of Aug.
2010, the amount of non-regular workers in South Korea has
nearly doubled since 2002, accounting for 33.4 percent of the
country's 17.05 million workers, up from 27.4 percent.
Available numbers for the professional sector show there is
still a low temporary to permanent jobs ratio in Asia. But
evidence shows that both employers and professionals have turned
more to contracting since the global financial crisis erupted in
the wake of the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
Current contract employment uptake in Hong Kong for
recruitment firm Robert Walters is 15 percent against permanent
employment, up from zero in 2008.
"Prior to the financial crisis, there was almost no contract
market in Hong Kong at the professional level," said Sommer
Owens, Hong Kong's manager for contracts at Robert Walters,
which brought its contracting desk to Hong Kong in 2009.
Contract work in project-based jobs now spans the banking,
financial services, construction, consulting and, in particular,
IT industries.
"We for example had 30 people in Macau, recruiting 4,500
people for a casino, in just nine months following the planning
phase and once the work was done the client was able to take
over the process themselves," Banks, of Talent2, said.
GROWING DEMAND, COST CUTTING
Asia suffered a squeeze on permanent head count and an
oversupply of skilled labor after 2008 that drove more firms to
increase cheaper contract hiring, trailing Western economies who
experienced a similar shift in the 1990s.
The number of openings for contractors for staffing giant
Kelly Services in Hong Kong grew 60 percent this year
compared to the same period in 2010, said its Hong Kong
contracting business head Regina Lai.
Small and medium-sized firms look to trim costs and leave
wiggle room due to tight budgets. Contractors also provide a
store of backup talent as employers scale back until the economy
rebounds.
"The trend is that even the state sector (in China) is
learning how to reduce costs using contract employment as a
buffer to find out about their workers, whether they like them,"
said Wu Xiaogang, professor of social science at Hong Kong
University of Science and Technology.
Employers can save from 8 to 24 percent with a contractor
through fewer bonuses and incentives benefits, according to
Adecco's CEO for Northeast Asia, Cindy Chen. In some
cases, an employer can save from 10 to 20 percent on training
and promotions that would not apply to a contract employee.
Higher salaries make the attractive posts to job hunters,
though places like the UK -- which recruiters say has a roughly
50 percent contract market -- generally pays more to contractors
than Asian employers. Others stress resume-padding names.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR ME
Philip Chung, 29, accepted a 12-month contract with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong after turning down a
permanent desk position from another bank.
On a resume "it doesn't say contract or perm, it
just says what company you're working for", noted Chung, who
works in applications support.
In Hong Kong, where the financial and banking sectors are
main drivers of economic development, Chung's attitude toward
temporary work presages a shift towards job hopping.
A survey of banking and financial services industry
employers from China, Hong Kong and Singapore found only 13
percent of managerial workers stay in a post for more than four
years, citing career advancement as a top reason, said labor
market research publication Hudson Report in September.
A flexible workforce is a pillar of competitiveness that can
enable firms in Asia to be financially competitive against
Western counterparts, pooling in a higher volume of highly
skilled workers to the region.
"The Asian countries that recognize this trend," Banks said,
"and make their work practices, payroll practices, and
immigration practices aligned, are going to find their
workforces will be more competitive faster."
(Editing by Brian Rhoads and Michael Flaherty)