WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday remembered Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs as a visionary and great American innovator. "Steve was among the greatest of American innovators - brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it," Obama said in a statement on the death of Jobs. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Anthony Boadle)