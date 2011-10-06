(Adds more from statement; details)

WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday remembered Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs as a visionary and great American innovator.

Jobs died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His death was announced by Apple.

"Steve was among the greatest of American innovators - brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it," Obama said in a statement.

"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a device he invented," Obama said.

For more stories on Jobs' death, click on [ID:nN1E79421F] (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Anthony Boadle)