NEW YORK Nov 16 Women around the globe are
blocked from advancing in their careers because of unequal
access to high visibility jobs and international experience,
according to a new report.
After graduate school, women start at lower level jobs than
men and receive less pay, and the gender gap just gets wider as
their careers progress, the study by non-profit group Catalyst
showed.
"There are certain of those on-the-job experiences that
really predict advancement, and they are high visibility
projects, having mission-critical roles and getting
international experience," said Christine Silva, senior
director, research at Catalyst and the lead author of the study.
"The main finding here is that women get fewer of all of
these critical experiences than men do," she added in an
interview.
Catalyst's findings are based on online surveys of 1,660
high potential alumni who graduated from business school between
1996 and 2007.
The graduates, both men and women, from Asia, Canada, Europe
and the United States are part of a long-term study to
understand career paths from the classroom to the boardroom and
what is most likely to close the gender gap.
Although women make up nearly half of the workforce in the
United States, in 2011 they earned only 77 cents for e ac h d ollar
earned by a man, making a wage gap of 23 percent, according to
the Institute for Women's Policy Research.
They earned less than men in nearly every occupation.
The graduates surveyed in the study by Catalyst, which works
to expand opportunities for women and businesses, were
questioned about their career histories, number of direct
reports, projects they worked on and their willingness to
relocate abroad for a job.
Sixty-two percent said they thought high-profile jobs had
the greatest impact on their careers, while only 10 percent
cited corporate training programs.
Although men and women worked on a similar number of
projects, those headed by males were twice the size of those led
by women. More men had bigger teams, greater corporate
visibility and roles with critical responsibility, and managed
budgets over $10 million.
"Women are just getting smaller projects, smaller
assignments," Silva explained. "It was those elements that
predicted advancement, not how many projects they led."
They are also being overlooked for international postings in
favor of men, according to the study.
Among both sexes who were willing to relocate to advance
their careers, 35 percent of men, compared to 26 percent of
women, got the overseas jobs.
Silva said Catalyst research shows women are just as
ambitious as men and use the same strategies to try to get
ahead, but without the same results.
"Women seem to be doing all the right things with those
strategies but men get a bigger payoff from them," she added.
Silva said it is essential that women have equal access to
jobs leading to advancement and suggested they network and seek
sponsors to advocate on their behalf to get promotions and key
development opportunities.
"It is important to get into these big roles that can help
to close the gap," she said.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Richard Chang)