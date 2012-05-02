* More European firms considering going public in U.S.
* Jobs Act relaxes rules, including on financial disclosure
* Interest goes beyond traditional tech sector
By Kylie MacLellan and Olivia Oran
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 2 A new U.S. law to help
small firms raise capital is boosting the number of European
companies looking to list in the United States after a decade
deterred by tougher regulation in the wake of scandals such as
the Enron fraud.
With stockmarkets in Europe buffeted by the euro zone debt
crisis and seeing few initial public offerings of note over the
last nine months, some Europeans were already beginning to look
across the Atlantic, but the Jobs Act is providing extra pull.
"We may see an unexpectedly large flow of European companies
going to the U.S. in the second half of 2012 and early next
year," Reinout Koopmans, co-head of European Equity Capital
Markets at Jefferies, told Reuters.
"It is rare to have a discussion about a listing now where
the U.S. question is not raised. Everyone is at least asking the
question, because the Jobs Act has made it more attractive."
European interest in floating in the United States had
slowed after the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which introduced
rigorous disclosure and audit requirements to combat corporate
scandals like those at Enron, Tyco International and WorldCom,
which cost investors billions of dollars.
The Sarbanes-Oxley regulations were among the most
burdensome rules in the world for would-be issuers due to the
high costs of compliance and the potential restatement of
financial reports.
Under the Jobs Act, so-called emerging growth companies -
those with less than $1 billion in annual revenue - are exempt
from an outside audit of internal controls for up to five years.
The act, signed into law by President Barack Obama last
month, also allows such companies, including foreign issuers, to
present just two years of audited financial statements rather
than the three years required previously.
They can also now engage in "testing the waters", which
allows them to gauge investor interest in a potential offering
before a registration statement has been filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This practice, also
known as pilot-fishing, is already common in Europe, but had
been limited in the United States.
OUT OF SIGHT
Another key change enticing European companies is that the
Jobs Act gives emerging growth companies the ability to file
their listing documents with the SEC confidentially.
Confidential filing enables a company to resolve any
regulatory issues out of the public eye. It also means a company
can more easily pull an offering, if need be, without the stigma
attached to a withdrawal.
"Foreign issuers are probably more excited about the Jobs
Act than U.S. issuers are, particularly because of the
confidential filing," said Anna Pinedo, a New York-based
attorney with Morrison Foerster.
"A lot of them just aren't sure whether or not there's a
U.S. market for their securities and whether they'll be received
well."
Traditionally the trickle of European companies to the
United States has been dominated by those from the tech sector,
which in 2011 accounted for around 60 percent of the funds
raised by Europeans floating on U.S. exchanges, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
This is driven by New York's reputation as a listings hub
for tech companies, with companies wanting to float where their
peers are trading and investors in the United States seen as
having a better grasp on the sector, potentially boosting
valuations.
Last year just eight companies in the high-technology sector
floated on European exchanges, raising a total of $133.6
million, compared with more than $11 billion raised from 40
high-tech listings on U.S. exchanges.
The Jobs Act is set to add to this trend. British vacuum
technology firm Edwards Group, which pulled a planned London
listing last year, is due to price its Nasdaq IPO next week.
German high-tech lighting company Novaled and Portuguese
mobile payment business TIMWE have also filed with U.S.
regulators to list on Nasdaq, while UK-based companies rumoured
to be looking at U.S. bourses include online marketing services
company Emailvision and online content network Adconion Media
Group.
Emailvision declined to comment on the company's IPO plans.
Adconion Media Group could not be reached for comment.
Lawyers and bankers preparing IPOs say that post-Jobs Act
they are also seeing much broader interest, with non-tech
companies in Benelux, the Nordics, Spain and Italy among those
considering the United States. Any company with material
business there and a strong growth profile could list in New
York, bankers said.
Karen Dempsey, a San Francisco-based partner at Orrick,
Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, said the number of companies
exploring a U.S. IPO since the Jobs Act was passed had come from
a wider geographical range than previously.
"We are starting to see increased interest from emerging
companies in certain parts of Eastern Europe as well," she said.
Eastern European companies raised a third of all IPO
proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2010, and a
quarter in 2011, so European bourses angling to land more
business from the region - principally the London and Warsaw
exchanges - might need to improve their bait.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Olivia Oran; Editing by Will
Waterman)