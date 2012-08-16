By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission should take its time before drafting a rule
to relax a ban on companies advertising to investors before
public offerings, a group of state securities regulators said on
Thursday.
The North American Securities Administrators Association
(NASAA) asked in an Aug. 15 letter that the SEC to "resist
pressure to act hastily" in drafting a rule to lift the ban on
so-called "general solicitation".
Congress and President Barack Obama ordered the regulator to
scale back the ban, a cornerstone of the SEC's foundation since
it was created in 1933, as part of the bipartisan-supported
Jumpstart Our Business Startups law, or JOBS Act. Enacted in
April, it gave the regulator just 90 days to come up with a new
rule.
The law included a 90-day deadline for the SEC to implement
the rule lifting that ban, which it is belatedly slated to vote
on Aug. 22. Because it missed the deadline, the regulator is now
considering adopting an interim resolution that would
immediately lift the advertising ban, according to a source.
"Given the complexity of the issues involved in the changes
to (the rule), plus the enormous impact those changes will have
on how these risky investments will be offered, we strongly urge
the Commission to follow its normal course of publishing the
proposed rule for public comment before it becomes effective,"
Jack Herstein, president of the NASAA, wrote.
"We urge you to resist the pressure to act hastily,
especially where ill-considered changes could have such
devastating impacts on investors," he wrote.
A spokesman for the SEC was not immediately available for a
comment.
Herstein asked the SEC to instead prioritize rule writing
mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, and
concentrate on those that boost investor protection.
He also asked the agency to carefully weigh the benefits and
costs of lifting the ban, including losses sustained by
investors from fraudulent offerings.
The SEC has been juggling the implementation of new JOBS Act
provisions along with its still massive workload from the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
NASAA is not alone in its criticism.
In a May letter to the agency, the AFL-CIO, the Consumer
Federation of America and other investor advocates urged the
commission not to simply lift the ban without first making
"substantial additional amendments" to make sure investors are
adequately protected.
The agency has implemented new rules before seeking comment
in the past. But in most cases, the SEC first requests public
comments before putting a new rule on the books.