LONDON Oct 13 Currency trader Joe Lewis abandoned plans to bid for Mitchells & Butlers because of the pubs and restaurant group's weak trading update in September and market volatility since it made its approach, a spokesman told Reuters.

"Since we made our proposal economic conditions have deteriorated, market volatility has increased and M&B's trading statement suggested further weakness. The fundamental valuation and outlook is now more uncertain and clearly there is increased risk around the business," the spokesman said.

M&B had rejected two approaches from Lewis -- the latest pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the company at 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion) -- saying they significantly undervalued the business. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)