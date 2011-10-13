Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Oct 13 Currency trader Joe Lewis abandoned plans to bid for Mitchells & Butlers because of the pubs and restaurant group's weak trading update in September and market volatility since it made its approach, a spokesman told Reuters.
"Since we made our proposal economic conditions have deteriorated, market volatility has increased and M&B's trading statement suggested further weakness. The fundamental valuation and outlook is now more uncertain and clearly there is increased risk around the business," the spokesman said.
M&B had rejected two approaches from Lewis -- the latest pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the company at 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion) -- saying they significantly undervalued the business. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.