TOKYO Oct 13 State-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC)said Thursday it will provide 10.1 billion yen ($130 million) in equity capital financing to a unit of JX Holdings for its oil and gas exploration project in Malaysia.

JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corp, the upstream unit of Japan's biggest oil company, owns a 75-percent stake in Block SK333 onshore Sarawak and is the operator. Malaysia's national oil company, Petronas, owns the remaining 25 percent.

"A number of oil and gas fields have been discovered in Sarawak, and this Block is also considered promising," JOGMEC said in a statement. JX has several other blocks in Malaysia, including producing Block SK10, which is one of its key operated projects. ($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)

