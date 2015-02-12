TOKYO Feb 12 A heavy oversubscription despite
low pricing on a ¥41.241 billion ($352 million) loan for
state-owned energy company Japan Oil Gas & Metals National Corp
(JOGMEC) shows Japanese banks' hunger to lend to top companies,
bankers said on Thursday.
The interest rate for each lender was set by an auction,
which gave an average bid of just under 3 basis points (bp) and
a highest bid of 9bp on the fixed-rate one-year bullet term
loan.
JOGMEC's loan is fixed rate and with an average bid of just
under 3bp, pays substantially less than Japanese Yen Libor,
which is 10.4bp for three months, 14.1bp for six months and 26bp
for one year.
Japanese regional banks, which traditionally invest in
Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), are the main lenders to
JOGMEC's government-guaranteed loan, which received bids
totalling ¥161.5 billion and was around four times
oversubscribed.
Liquid Japanese banks are facing a dearth of alternative
investment options. Demand for loans from Japanese companies is
weak and loan volume dropped 22 percent in 2014 to $216 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"They (regional banks) invest in the loan because they still
think it is a better use of money than buying JGBs," a banker
said.
This is not the first time that JOGMEC has been able to
secure sub-Libor pricing. A previous ¥96.5 billion, one-year
bullet term loan was completed in September 2014 with a lower
average interest rate of 2.2bp, lower than 5.4bp on a loan in
April 2014.
Japanese banks are able to offer lower pricing on
government-guaranteed loans than corporate loans, which are
typically priced at less than 10bp and are priced over Yen Libor
or Tibor.
High rates of excess deposits have boosted Japanese banks'
liquidity, and driven corporate loan pricing lower in the last
couple of years.
"Government guaranteed loans have no risk weighting. Banks
are forced to buy such loans at razor-thin pricing for asset
liability management purposes because there are no good
alternatives", a banker said.
Two-year JGBs sold at negative yields for the first time in
December, underlining strong demand for the debt under the Bank
of Japan's qualitative and quantitative easing policy.
Three-month and one-year bills had already been sold at sub-zero
yields.
Other than government-guaranteed loans, Japanese local
governments are also able to raise loans at sub-Libor pricing
using JGBs as a benchmark, bankers said, giving stable but low
yields.
"It has been an unfavorable environment to us," the first
banker said.
Japanese banks are aggressively expanding their overseas
lending businesses in a bid to offset due to weak domestic
demand for loans.
Their appetite to book assets is being seen outside Japan as
they use lower funding costs to lend at rates that other
international banks find hard to match.
A HK$55 billion ($7.1 billion) loan for Cheung Kong Group's
newly created Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd in Hong Kong is
expected to set a new Asian blue-chip pricing benchmark.
The deal received several $1 billion-plus commitments from
highly liquid banks, including Japanese banks, at less than
100bp over Libor - lower than an anticipated 120bp level.
The deal finances the reorganisation of Asia's richest man
Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate into
property and non-property businesses.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)