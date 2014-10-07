Oct 7 UK-based investment management firm J O
Hambro Capital Management Ltd appointed Bogdan Popescu as
director of European sales, where he will cover French-speaking
Europe.
Popescu joins the company from Hilbert Investment Solutions,
where he was head of marketing and client services, J O Hambro
said.
Popescu has worked at Skandia Investment Group, East Capital
Asset Management and SG Asset Management in roles in which he
marketed, sold and distributed investment strategies into French
and French-speaking parts of Europe. He will be based in London.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)