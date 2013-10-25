LONDON, Oct 25 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales increase figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Oct 19 12 weeks to Oct 19 Total sales 7.5 pct 5.4 pct Dept stores 8.4 pct 6.0 pct Food stores 7.0 pct 5.0 pct "Sales up 8.4 per cent on 2012 gave us our biggest sterling week of the half so far," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. "Sales moved forward more than 5 per cent on the previous week, twice the rate of acceleration we achieved last year, and a gathering sense of momentum now builds each week as we prepare to enter our crucial final trading quarter."