LONDON, May 18 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to May 12 15 weeks to May 12
Total sales 8.1 pct 8.8 pct
Dept stores 16.6 pct 12.9 pct
Food stores 3.7 pct 6.6 pct
"John Lewis delivered a strong bank holiday trade with sales
closing +16.6 percent versus last year. The varying national
weather influenced sales with the appearance of the sun over the
weekend in the south serving to dampen sales while the north of
the country benefited from the additional footfall drive the
poor weather provided," the firm said of the department stores
outcome.
