LONDON Nov 20 John Lewis ,
Britain's biggest department store group, said on Friday its
sales rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 14,
delivering its first 100 million pound ($153 million) week of
the festive trading season.
The employee owned firm said, however, that unseasonably
mild weather continued to soften sales of cold weather lines and
outerwear, with overall fashion sales up 0.8 percent.
Homeware sales rose 2.8 percent, while sales in the
electricals and home technology (EHT) department increased 1.6
percent.
John Lewis is the only major British retailer to publish
weekly sales data, providing the most up-to-date snapshot of
shopper health.
British consumers have seen a pick-up in wages, falling
prices for goods in stores and record-low interest rates that
markets do not expect to rise until late next year, or even
2017.
However, on Thursday official data showed British retail
sales fell more than expected last month after surging in
September, hurt by the biggest drop in food store sales since
May 2014.
Separately on Thursday discount retailer Poundland
warned of "highly volatile" trading conditions, sending its
shares tumbling.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Adrian Croft)